Few attend inauguration watch party

The inauguration watch party was anything but a party —with 96 chairs available, most were empty throughout the live-streamed inauguration of President Donald Trump. The party was held in Comanche starting at 8 a.m. ending at 2 p.m. by the Office of Student Development and Orientation. Jackson Simmons, biochemistry junior, was curious enough to walk in and watch.

“It’s something everyone should be into,” Simmons said. “It’s an event that everyone should appreciate whether they like the President-elect or not, because it is a tremendous experience.”

At 11:00 a.m. central time, Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States of America to a room of silence at MSU. Simmons explained that like him, most students probably didn’t even know that there was a live viewing of the inauguration. It also should be noted that most television sets on campus were also streaming the inauguration.

“He gave out enough of a uprising and patriotic tone that was meant to bring joy and hope for his supporters to have his four years sound like he will get much done,” David Torres, biology freshman, said.

Much like when Trump was inaugurated to a silent room, outside was just as quite. Students and faculty members going about their day compared to the protest during and after the inauguration. Trump’s speech consisted of praising the people and promises of a better America, which has been his slogan throughout the course of his campaigning.

“He won fair and square by the electoral college. People need to understand that Obama had eight successful years and that Trump is going into the White House,” Matthew Jones, political science junior, said, “It’s sad that there are Democrats who are not showing up to the inauguration to support Trump. They have the right to do that, but it’s common courtesy to show up.”