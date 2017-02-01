Athletes learn about sexual assault

by

Sexual assault and abuse is a widely discussed topic on many campuses around the United States. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Dillard College of Business Administration hosted an event on the subject matter — Since Last Night, one of the theater department’s annual performances. It was directed mainly to student athletes and teams.

“Athletes really represent the university,” Karen Dabney, assistant professor of the theater department and organizer of the event, said.

In Oct. 2016, Baylor University officials were involved in a sexual assault scandal. According to the CBS news website, 19 Baylor football players have been accused of sexual abuse since 2011. They also stated that because of hidden proofs regarding the case, former Baylor University President Ken Starr and head football coach Art Briles were discharged from their positions.

“Prevention is important for athletes because NCAA suffered recently because of sexual assault cases,” Reagan Foster, counselor and student athlete assistant life skills coordinator, said.

Dabney and students in the the theater department set up a show depicting a typical college scenario of “the day after” a party. A group of students acted out the show, representing four friends and their behavior toward a misguided sexual relationship. They involved the audience with activities and interactive debates using an informal language.

“It’s more relatable,” Christopher D’Amico, lecturer and co-adviser to the People Respecting Identity Diversity for Everyone group at MSU, said.

The performance focused mainly on consent and its meaning. A preshow-metaphor of consent on getting tea together, taken from the “ Tea Consent” viral video on YouTube, contributed to captivate the spectators, and to introduce the topic.

“I think using the tea video and an informal language helps lightening the mood and capturing the audience’s attention,” Dabney said.

The purpose for this event was for students to reflect on the topic and to engage in conversations that they usually perceive as uncomfortable.

“I think it’s important for students because of the conversation that comes out of it. It’s something you wouldn’t talk to your friends about, ” Xavier Alexander, music and vocal performance sophomore and actor in the show, said.

Last semester, this show was performed three times and directed to all freshman and transfer students on campus. This semester the theater department and the athletic department collaborated and involved all athletes on campus to participate.