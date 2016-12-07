Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts Chipotle fundraiser

by

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is having a fundraiser at Chipotle from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All patrons have to do is mention AKA and half of the proceeds will go to the sorority.

Tyteanah Cravin, athletic training senior, said, “AKA sorority is hoping for a good turnout today, Chipotle was very interactive with hosting this event.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s sales have declined four consecutive quarters since their poorly handled food-safety crisis according to Fortune magazine.

The students going for the first time since the stores re opening could be a great source of new customers.

Kane Nikont, management information system junior, said, “A few months after the restaurant reopened I was hesitant to go back, lately I have been eating there again and I am going today to support my friends sorority.”

The fundraiser money raised by AKA will be put into the organization account, according to Cravin.

Edwin Bah, criminal justice junior was the first person of the day to donate to AKA Bah said, “I was already headed to Chipotle when a friend told me to mention AKA, I was hoping it was for a discount but it is an easy way to donate money.”