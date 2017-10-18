’90s trivia event puts students to the test

by

To put their memory to the test, the trivia questions challenged about 100 students at ’90s trivia night on Oct. 17. Struggling to answer 100 questions in 60 seconds on Kahoot, students quickly realized the faster they answered, the more points earned per question.

Kenadi Campbell, computer science senior and homecoming chair, said they chose to have a 90’s trivia night in response to people considering themselves knowledgeable on the time period.

“Let’s put your words to the test,” Campbell said. “Let’s put your money where your mouth is.”

Campbell stated that the homecoming committee chose the theme Flashback to the ’90s to celebrate the freshmen class the last to born in the ’90s.

“We needed to relive that one last time before we get those 2000’s kids who are like ’90s what?, ’90s who?’”

According to Nicole Smallwood, sports and leisure senior, she enjoyed the event. Smallwood found out about the event through friends in Baptist Student Ministry.

“It made me relive my childhood a little bit,” Smallwood said.

She also participated in the spirit rally on Monday and plans to attend upcoming homecoming events.

“I’m going to the bonfire on Thursday and Mustang Madness,” she said.

While Morgan Sinclair, sociology junior, enjoyed the event, there were some technical drawbacks.

“I do not like that we’re using Kahoot because everyone is using wifi,” Sinclair said. “I haven’t been able to have my questions load on time. It [Kahoot] logged me out and I lost all of my points.”