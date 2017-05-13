685 graduate in spring

Reporting by Kara McIntyre, Sarah Graves, Tyler Manning and Timothy Jones
After four years — sometimes five — 609 graduates walked the stage at Kay Yeager Coliseum May 13, 2017 and an additional 76 students earned their degrees, but did not attend the ceremony.
For the first time, a graduating senior, Megan Piehler, mass communication, gave the commencement address to thousands of proud, teary-eyed graduates and family members.
“We made it through one obstacle at a time, and we finally made it here to graduation,” Piehler said in her speech. “Don’t think of a moment as ending. Today, we are celebrating a beginning.”
Graduation Sp17
Facts and figures
DATE | May 13, 2017
LOCATION | Kay Yeager Coliseum
SPEAKER | Megan Piehler, mass communication graduating senior
HARDIN PROFESSOR AWARD | Salim Azzouz, associate professor of engineering
DEGREES
- Master’s | 81
- Bachelor’s | 604
- Associate’s | 0
BY COLLEGE
- Dillard College of Business Administration | 103
- Gordon T. and Ellen West College of Education | 102
- Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts | 24
- Robert D. and Carol C. Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services | 294
- Protho-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences | 58
- College of Science and Mathematics | 104
BY DEGREE
- Bachelor of Science | 405
- Bachelor of Business Administration | 94
- Bachelor of Arts | 41
- Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences | 35
- Bachelor of Social Work | 18
- Bachelor of Fine Arts | 8
- Bachelor of Music | 3
Last graduate to arrive, Barbara McGuire, said she had a makeup appointment and it ran late. “I have to work on time management still!” 🎓
— MSU Wichitan Online (@WichitanOnline) May 13, 2017
QUOTES FROM GRADS
- Frank Cruz, marketing | “It’s unreal, especially when you’re a first generation college student. My whole family is here. Now that this moment has come, it’s really a magical experience.”
- Emma Davenport, respiratory care | “I’m nervous, but excited. I have mixed feelings — I’m sad because loved my college experience, but I’m excited for the future.”
- Megan Duty, respiratory care | “I thought [this moment] would never get here. It felt off in the distance, but now that it’s here, it’s nerve-wracking.”
- Katrina Prehoda, general business | “It’s bittersweet. I’m realizing that I have a lot of planning to do.”
- Kelsie Allen, education | “I’m so excited. It’s been a five-year process, and I’m ready for it to be over.”
- Madison Hillard, respiratory care | “I’m excited for the beginning of a new chapter.”
- Sandon Ward, nursing | “It’s been a good four years. I’m happy to be able to go out and actually save people. Wichita Falls was not my favorite, but it was good for school.”
- Crystal Carter, theater | “It’s surreal. I’m going to miss learning in class but happy there’s no more homework.”
- Angela Cagle, radiology | “I’m excited but just trying not to fall down while walking.”
- Valarie Willis, criminal justice | “I’m ecstatic. My best memory here was Spanish class. Dr. Montoya taught us the language but also the culture. It was very informative.”
- Darren Clark, criminal justice and business | “I’m relieved it’s over after 24 years. I did a year and then got into my career field. They started changing the rules so I had to come back.”
- Sheri Morrison, criminal justice | “I am stoked. It seemed like it took forever to get here.”
- Abigail White, sports administration | “It hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still processing everything.”
- Devon Ritter, computer science | “Just like everyone else here, I’m freaking excited. I’m going to miss the computer science faculty. They were a lot of fun to talk to.”
- Vickie Jimenez, radiologic science | “It’s 20 years in the making and thankfully using the G.I. bill all the way.”
“Don’t think of this moment as an ending. Today we are celebrating a beginning.” -Megan Piehler pic.twitter.com/AMfjCbm1lt
— MSU Wichitan Online (@WichitanOnline) May 13, 2017
WHAT ARE THEIR PLANS NOW?
- Katrina Prehoda, general business | “I’m going to stay in Wichita Falls until August, then hopefully move to Colorado and work in the medical marijuana industry.”
- Kelsie Allen, education | “I’m getting married in 21 days and moving to San Antonio after that, then I’ll start applying for teaching jobs.”
- Madison Hillard, respiratory care | “I don’t have a job yet, but I have a few potential ones.”
- Sandon Ward, nursing | “I’m getting married in June and moving to Austin to work at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin. It’s brand new.”
- Crystal Carter, theater | “I’m going to start working at the community theater downtown.”
- Stephanie Ekwere, psychology | “I hope to get a job that pays well and is fun to do.”
- Carla Ontiveros, radiology | “I have a job lined up in back in Dallas.”
- Cody Chacellor, mechanical engineer | “I’m going to Texas A&M for my Ph.D. starting in August.”
- Tyler Garcia, political science | “I plan on going into the navy as an officer in intelligence. I also have an internship in Washington D.C.”
- Kevin Paniagua, exercise physiology | “I am going to be working at the BSM at MSY all of next school year.”
- Alexus Moor, sociology | “I am going to graduate school at Georgia State in a MA/PHD joint program with full tuition paid and stipend.”
QUOTES FROM STUDENT SPEAKER: MEGAN PIEHLER
- “When undertaking a challenge as big as college it can feel like any goal seems so far away, but step by step you were able to overcome one obstacle at a time and make it here to graduation.”
- “I hope that we don’t stop here. I hope that we all keep learning. We have an entire world that needs our help and each one of us was uniquely created to fulfill a certain purpose.”
- “By attending a public university, we are recipients of public good and the value of our education far exceeds the price we had to pay. Hopefully we will be able to return the favor in the future and help MSU continue to educate fellow world changers.”
- “While this milestone achievement of a college degree represents the successful completion of numerous course, don’t think of this moment as an ending. This may be the end our formal education, but today is not your final chapter.”
- “Some of us were told that we weren’t good enough, smart enough, strong enough, incapable of graduating. To those people, I would like to say ‘look at us now.’”
CORRECTION
An earlier version of the slideshow misidentified Rebekah Timm, sociology, at Midwestern State University graduation. The Wichitan apologies for the error.
Comments
Photo number 13, the graduate with the light pink stole, that is the wrong person named and major. That is Rebekah Timm Sociology major, BA.