685 graduate in spring

Mikhail Makarenko waits for other graduates at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Makarenko was in the radiological sciences online program and had never been on campus before today. "I'm always prompt. I didn't want to have any trouble parking. I just drove through yesterday (from Houston)." Photo by Bradley Wilson

Staff members in the Office of the Registrar organize graduation for Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Michelle Tomei, radiology, displayed a sugar skull on her motar board. "We usually deal with bones and stuff, but I wanted to be more colorful than a plain white skull," she said while chekcing in at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Timothy Jones takes pictures at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Katherine Pendergrass, a junior in music, puts a gold braid on the shoulder of Sheri Morrison, criminal justice, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. "I just enjoy helping out at graduation, Pendergrass said. "Everyone is so happy to graduate." Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduation cap for Madison Hillard, respiratory care, at Midwestern State graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre

Emma Davenport Respiratory Care graduate helps fellow Respiratory Care graduate put on graduation cap.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones

Kiran Chapagain, Mechanical Engineering Graduate shares a laugh before heading to the ceremony.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones

Brittney Evans, radiological science, said she decorated her hat just to represent herself. "You gotta show who you are," Evans said at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Ann Arnold-Ogden, announcer, goes over names with students at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduation cap for Dani Toth, respiratory care, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre

Leroy Mcllhaney at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Rebekah Timm, sociology, at Midwestern State University graduation May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones

Raina Winston, biology, makes her way to the main ceremony at Midwestern State University graduation May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones

Tracey Tyson enters the coliseum at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Yvette Ordonez walks in to Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Don Maxwell sings the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Susan Harvey plays the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Tim Justus plays the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Provost James Johnston welcomes the crowd at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

University President Suzanne Shipley announces the Hardin Professor at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones

Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones

Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones

Megan Piehler delivered the commencement address at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Tyler Manning records part of the graduation speech at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduation cap for Emma Davenport, respiratory care senior at the Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre

Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduation cap for Megan Duty, respiratory care senior at the Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre

Grant Boxell received his business administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduation cap at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones

Kristina Abeyta received her mass communication degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Yvette Ordonez hugs Jim Sernoe, mass communication associate professor, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Megan Piehler hugs mass communication associate professor Jim Sernoe at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

A theater student hugs Karen Dabney while Houston Pokorney hugs Christie Maturo at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Theater students hug instructors at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduates pose for a picture at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Lee Finnings, music graduate, snaps a quick selfie with Gordon Hicken, assistant professor of music and director of bands, after receiving his certificate at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones

Graduation cap at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Board of Regents member Shelley Sweatt gives out diplomas at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Tyler Manning

Cheria Moore Social Work graduate.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones

Tyler Garcia received his degree in political science from Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Tyler Garcia received his degree in political science from Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Professors and graduates sit during the ceremony at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Vice President for Administration and Finance, Marilyn Fowle, poses with her daughter Andrea Fowle who received her bachelor of science degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Graduation cap for Kelsie Allen, education, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre

Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones

Salim Azzouz, associate professor of engineering, was named the Hardin Professor during the Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony in Kay Yeager Coliseum on May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones

Careisha Whyte received her bachelor of arts degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Megan Munson, a graduate in BAAS, applauds for her family and sings the alma mater at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Raquel Rivas received her master of education at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Aimee Phillips waits for friends after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Preston Jones, business administration, Savannah Terry, radiology, and Hunter Jones, business administration, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Raina Winston Biology graduate, poses with her family after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Andrea Mendoza-Lespron with Luke Allen and family after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Briana Frazier does a step with her Delta Sigma Theta sisters after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Mechanical Engineering graduates Kiran Chapagain, Suman Bhandari and Wickramarachchi Indeesha Mayuranga have a laugh after graduation ceremony.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones

Kiran Cahapagain takes photo with parents.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones

Kyle Orris, psychology, and Allison Canham, biology, in front of the wall after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson

