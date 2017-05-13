685 graduate in spring

Reporting by Kara McIntyre, Sarah Graves, Tyler Manning and Timothy Jones
After four years — sometimes five — 609 graduates walked the stage at Kay Yeager Coliseum May 13, 2017 and an additional 76 students earned their degrees, but did not attend the ceremony.
For the first time, a graduating senior, Megan Piehler, mass communication, gave the commencement address to thousands of proud, teary-eyed graduates and family members.
“We made it through one obstacle at a time, and we finally made it here to graduation,” Piehler said in her speech. “Don’t think of a moment as ending. Today, we are celebrating a beginning.”
Graduation Sp17
Mikhail Makarenko waits for other graduates at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Makarenko was in the radiological sciences online program and had never been on campus before today. "I'm always prompt. I didn't want to have any trouble parking. I just drove through yesterday (from Houston)." Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_02.jpg]450Staff members in the Office of the Registrar organize graduation for Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Staff members in the Office of the Registrar organize graduation for Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_03.jpg]430Michelle Tomei, radiology, displayed a sugar skull on her motar board. "We usually deal with bones and stuff, but I wanted to be more colorful than a plain white skull," she said while chekcing in at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Michelle Tomei, radiology, displayed a sugar skull on her motar board. "We usually deal with bones and stuff, but I wanted to be more colorful than a plain white skull," she said while chekcing in at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_04.jpg]510Timothy Jones takes pictures at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Timothy Jones takes pictures at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_05.jpg]470Katherine Pendergrass, a junior in music, puts a gold braid on the shoulder of Sheri Morrison, criminal justice, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. "I just enjoy helping out at graduation, Pendergrass said. "Everyone is so happy to graduate." Photo by Bradley Wilson
Katherine Pendergrass, a junior in music, puts a gold braid on the shoulder of Sheri Morrison, criminal justice, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. "I just enjoy helping out at graduation, Pendergrass said. "Everyone is so happy to graduate." Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_06.jpg]410Graduation cap for Madison Hillard, respiratory care, at Midwestern State graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre
Graduation cap for Madison Hillard, respiratory care, at Midwestern State graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_07.jpg]400Emma Davenport Respiratory Care graduate helps fellow Respiratory Care graduate put on graduation cap.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Emma Davenport Respiratory Care graduate helps fellow Respiratory Care graduate put on graduation cap.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_08.jpg]340Kiran Chapagain, Mechanical Engineering Graduate shares a laugh before heading to the ceremony.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Kiran Chapagain, Mechanical Engineering Graduate shares a laugh before heading to the ceremony.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_09.jpg]350Brittney Evans, radiological science, said she decorated her hat just to represent herself. "You gotta show who you are," Evans said at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Brittney Evans, radiological science, said she decorated her hat just to represent herself. "You gotta show who you are," Evans said at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_10.jpg]350Ann Arnold-Ogden, announcer, goes over names with students at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ann Arnold-Ogden, announcer, goes over names with students at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_11.jpg]340Graduation cap for Dani Toth, respiratory care, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre
Graduation cap for Dani Toth, respiratory care, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_12.jpg]320Leroy Mcllhaney at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Leroy Mcllhaney at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_13.jpg]430Rebekah Timm, sociology, at Midwestern State University graduation May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones
Rebekah Timm, sociology, at Midwestern State University graduation May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_14.jpg]440Raina Winston, biology, makes her way to the main ceremony at Midwestern State University graduation May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones
Raina Winston, biology, makes her way to the main ceremony at Midwestern State University graduation May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_15.jpg]330Tracey Tyson enters the coliseum at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tracey Tyson enters the coliseum at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_16.jpg]350Yvette Ordonez walks in to Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Yvette Ordonez walks in to Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_17.jpg]340Don Maxwell sings the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Don Maxwell sings the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_18.jpg]320Susan Harvey plays the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Susan Harvey plays the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_19.jpg]350Tim Justus plays the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tim Justus plays the national anthem at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_20.jpg]340Provost James Johnston welcomes the crowd at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Provost James Johnston welcomes the crowd at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_21.jpg]310University President Suzanne Shipley announces the Hardin Professor at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
University President Suzanne Shipley announces the Hardin Professor at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_22.jpg]320Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones
Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_23.jpg]340Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones
Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_24.jpg]340Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones
Salim Azzouz, associate professor in the McCoy School of Engineering, was named the Hardin Professor at graduation, May 13. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_25.jpg]350Megan Piehler delivered the commencement address at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Megan Piehler delivered the commencement address at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_26.jpg]340Tyler Manning records part of the graduation speech at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tyler Manning records part of the graduation speech at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_27.jpg]360Graduation cap for Emma Davenport, respiratory care senior at the Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre
Graduation cap for Emma Davenport, respiratory care senior at the Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_28.jpg]340Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_29.jpg]340Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_30.jpg]310Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Maik Brandt received his Master of Business Administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_31.jpg]320Graduation cap for Megan Duty, respiratory care senior at the Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre
Graduation cap for Megan Duty, respiratory care senior at the Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_32.jpg]290Grant Boxell received his business administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Grant Boxell received his business administration degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_33.jpg]310Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_34.jpg]300Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_35.jpg]340Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Zack Shankes received a BAAS degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_36.jpg]320Graduation cap at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones
Graduation cap at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_37.jpg]300Kristina Abeyta received her mass communication degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Kristina Abeyta received her mass communication degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_38.jpg]320Yvette Ordonez hugs Jim Sernoe, mass communication associate professor, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Yvette Ordonez hugs Jim Sernoe, mass communication associate professor, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_39.jpg]330Megan Piehler hugs mass communication associate professor Jim Sernoe at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Megan Piehler hugs mass communication associate professor Jim Sernoe at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_40.jpg]370A theater student hugs Karen Dabney while Houston Pokorney hugs Christie Maturo at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A theater student hugs Karen Dabney while Houston Pokorney hugs Christie Maturo at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_41.jpg]340Theater students hug instructors at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Theater students hug instructors at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_42.jpg]330Graduates pose for a picture at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Graduates pose for a picture at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_43.jpg]330Lee Finnings, music graduate, snaps a quick selfie with Gordon Hicken, assistant professor of music and director of bands, after receiving his certificate at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones
Lee Finnings, music graduate, snaps a quick selfie with Gordon Hicken, assistant professor of music and director of bands, after receiving his certificate at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_44.jpg]340Graduation cap at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Graduation cap at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_45.jpg]370Board of Regents member Shelley Sweatt gives out diplomas at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Tyler Manning
Board of Regents member Shelley Sweatt gives out diplomas at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Tyler Manning[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_46.jpg]320Cheria Moore Social Work graduate.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Cheria Moore Social Work graduate.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_47.jpg]360Tyler Garcia received his degree in political science from Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tyler Garcia received his degree in political science from Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_48.jpg]300Tyler Garcia received his degree in political science from Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tyler Garcia received his degree in political science from Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_49.jpg]310Professors and graduates sit during the ceremony at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Professors and graduates sit during the ceremony at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_50.jpg]300Vice President for Administration and Finance, Marilyn Fowle, poses with her daughter Andrea Fowle who received her bachelor of science degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Vice President for Administration and Finance, Marilyn Fowle, poses with her daughter Andrea Fowle who received her bachelor of science degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_51.jpg]290Graduation cap for Kelsie Allen, education, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre
Graduation cap for Kelsie Allen, education, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Kara McIntyre[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_52.jpg]300Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_53.jpg]320Salim Azzouz, associate professor of engineering, was named the Hardin Professor during the Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony in Kay Yeager Coliseum on May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones
Salim Azzouz, associate professor of engineering, was named the Hardin Professor during the Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony in Kay Yeager Coliseum on May 13, 2017. Photo by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_54.jpg]330Careisha Whyte received her bachelor of arts degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Careisha Whyte received her bachelor of arts degree at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_55.jpg]310Megan Munson, a graduate in BAAS, applauds for her family and sings the alma mater at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Megan Munson, a graduate in BAAS, applauds for her family and sings the alma mater at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_56.jpg]310at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_57.jpg]320Raquel Rivas received her master of education at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Raquel Rivas received her master of education at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_58.jpg]340Aimee Phillips waits for friends after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Aimee Phillips waits for friends after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_59.jpg]320Preston Jones, business administration, Savannah Terry, radiology, and Hunter Jones, business administration, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Preston Jones, business administration, Savannah Terry, radiology, and Hunter Jones, business administration, at Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_60.jpg]290Raina Winston Biology graduate, poses with her family after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Raina Winston Biology graduate, poses with her family after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_61.jpg]320Andrea Mendoza-Lespron with Luke Allen and family after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Andrea Mendoza-Lespron with Luke Allen and family after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_62.jpg]330Briana Frazier does a step with her Delta Sigma Theta sisters after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Briana Frazier does a step with her Delta Sigma Theta sisters after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_63.jpg]330Mechanical Engineering graduates Kiran Chapagain, Suman Bhandari and Wickramarachchi Indeesha Mayuranga have a laugh after graduation ceremony.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Mechanical Engineering graduates Kiran Chapagain, Suman Bhandari and Wickramarachchi Indeesha Mayuranga have a laugh after graduation ceremony.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_64.jpg]280Kiran Cahapagain takes photo with parents.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Kiran Cahapagain takes photo with parents.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_65.jpg]350Kyle Orris, psychology, and Allison Canham, biology, in front of the wall after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Kyle Orris, psychology, and Allison Canham, biology, in front of the wall after Midwestern State University graduation, May 13, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/graduation-sp17/thumbs/thumbs_graduation_66.jpg]330Moiz Tatta Mechanical Engineering, Saad Accounting stand with proud grandparents Hanifa Bibi and Abdul Hameed Awan.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Moiz Tatta Mechanical Engineering, Saad Accounting stand with proud grandparents Hanifa Bibi and Abdul Hameed Awan.Midwestern State University Commencement Cermemony, Kay Yeager Coliseum.May 14th.by Timothy Jones
Facts and figures
DATE | May 13, 2017
LOCATION | Kay Yeager Coliseum
SPEAKER | Megan Piehler, mass communication graduating senior
HARDIN PROFESSOR AWARD | Salim Azzouz, associate professor of engineering
DEGREES
- Master’s | 81
- Bachelor’s | 604
- Associate’s | 0
BY COLLEGE
- Dillard College of Business Administration | 103
- Gordon T. and Ellen West College of Education | 102
- Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts | 24
- Robert D. and Carol C. Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services | 294
- Protho-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences | 58
- College of Science and Mathematics | 104
BY DEGREE
- Bachelor of Science | 405
- Bachelor of Business Administration | 94
- Bachelor of Arts | 41
- Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences | 35
- Bachelor of Social Work | 18
- Bachelor of Fine Arts | 8
- Bachelor of Music | 3
Last graduate to arrive, Barbara McGuire, said she had a makeup appointment and it ran late. “I have to work on time management still!” 🎓
— MSU Wichitan Online (@WichitanOnline) May 13, 2017
QUOTES FROM GRADS
- Frank Cruz, marketing | “It’s unreal, especially when you’re a first generation college student. My whole family is here. Now that this moment has come, it’s really a magical experience.”
- Emma Davenport, respiratory care | “I’m nervous, but excited. I have mixed feelings — I’m sad because loved my college experience, but I’m excited for the future.”
- Megan Duty, respiratory care | “I thought [this moment] would never get here. It felt off in the distance, but now that it’s here, it’s nerve-wracking.”
- Katrina Prehoda, general business | “It’s bittersweet. I’m realizing that I have a lot of planning to do.”
- Kelsie Allen, education | “I’m so excited. It’s been a five-year process, and I’m ready for it to be over.”
- Madison Hillard, respiratory care | “I’m excited for the beginning of a new chapter.”
- Sandon Ward, nursing | “It’s been a good four years. I’m happy to be able to go out and actually save people. Wichita Falls was not my favorite, but it was good for school.”
- Crystal Carter, theater | “It’s surreal. I’m going to miss learning in class but happy there’s no more homework.”
- Angela Cagle, radiology | “I’m excited but just trying not to fall down while walking.”
- Valarie Willis, criminal justice | “I’m ecstatic. My best memory here was Spanish class. Dr. Montoya taught us the language but also the culture. It was very informative.”
- Darren Clark, criminal justice and business | “I’m relieved it’s over after 24 years. I did a year and then got into my career field. They started changing the rules so I had to come back.”
- Sheri Morrison, criminal justice | “I am stoked. It seemed like it took forever to get here.”
- Abigail White, sports administration | “It hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still processing everything.”
- Devon Ritter, computer science | “Just like everyone else here, I’m freaking excited. I’m going to miss the computer science faculty. They were a lot of fun to talk to.”
- Vickie Jimenez, radiologic science | “It’s 20 years in the making and thankfully using the G.I. bill all the way.”
“Don’t think of this moment as an ending. Today we are celebrating a beginning.” -Megan Piehler pic.twitter.com/AMfjCbm1lt
— MSU Wichitan Online (@WichitanOnline) May 13, 2017
WHAT ARE THEIR PLANS NOW?
- Katrina Prehoda, general business | “I’m going to stay in Wichita Falls until August, then hopefully move to Colorado and work in the medical marijuana industry.”
- Kelsie Allen, education | “I’m getting married in 21 days and moving to San Antonio after that, then I’ll start applying for teaching jobs.”
- Madison Hillard, respiratory care | “I don’t have a job yet, but I have a few potential ones.”
- Sandon Ward, nursing | “I’m getting married in June and moving to Austin to work at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin. It’s brand new.”
- Crystal Carter, theater | “I’m going to start working at the community theater downtown.”
- Stephanie Ekwere, psychology | “I hope to get a job that pays well and is fun to do.”
- Carla Ontiveros, radiology | “I have a job lined up in back in Dallas.”
- Cody Chacellor, mechanical engineer | “I’m going to Texas A&M for my Ph.D. starting in August.”
- Tyler Garcia, political science | “I plan on going into the navy as an officer in intelligence. I also have an internship in Washington D.C.”
- Kevin Paniagua, exercise physiology | “I am going to be working at the BSM at MSY all of next school year.”
- Alexus Moor, sociology | “I am going to graduate school at Georgia State in a MA/PHD joint program with full tuition paid and stipend.”
QUOTES FROM STUDENT SPEAKER: MEGAN PIEHLER
- “When undertaking a challenge as big as college it can feel like any goal seems so far away, but step by step you were able to overcome one obstacle at a time and make it here to graduation.”
- “I hope that we don’t stop here. I hope that we all keep learning. We have an entire world that needs our help and each one of us was uniquely created to fulfill a certain purpose.”
- “By attending a public university, we are recipients of public good and the value of our education far exceeds the price we had to pay. Hopefully we will be able to return the favor in the future and help MSU continue to educate fellow world changers.”
- “While this milestone achievement of a college degree represents the successful completion of numerous course, don’t think of this moment as an ending. This may be the end our formal education, but today is not your final chapter.”
- “Some of us were told that we weren’t good enough, smart enough, strong enough, incapable of graduating. To those people, I would like to say ‘look at us now.’”
CORRECTION
An earlier version of the slideshow misidentified Rebekah Timm, sociology, at Midwestern State University graduation. The Wichitan apologies for the error.
Comments
Photo number 13, the graduate with the light pink stole, that is the wrong person named and major. That is Rebekah Timm Sociology major, BA.