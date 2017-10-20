You are here: Home / News / 450 flames light torch parade

450 flames light torch parade

Anthony Onwuegbuchu, mechanical engineering junior, at the homecoming torchlight parade, Oct. 19. Photo by Sara Keeling

Campus streets radiated with the warm light of 450 torches held by students as they marched toward the bonfire. Students, faculty and staff alike took part in the torchlight parade leading to the homecoming events Oct. 19. Student organizations took part in presenting the final round of the lip-sync competition, where Alpha Psi Omega, the cheerleaders and the Caribbean Student Organization battled for the victory. Results of the competition will be announced at the football game against West Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Ruby Arriaga, activities coordinator, led the parade, clapping and smiling as torches lit up behind her.

“This is the first time that I was in the front making sure everything was great instead of rushing over here with the trash cans,” Arriaga said. “It looked like a lot of students were having fun, they were cheering with the band and cheering with the cheerleaders so it went really well.”

Members of the University Programming Board had 500 torches to be handed out for the parade, 100 fewer than last year.

“I just wanna be apart of all the traditions they have here,” Sierra Martinez, early childhood education freshman, said. “I’ve never heard of a torchlight parade before and never been apart of one. Just the fact that we all come together as one instead of dividing among the campus I think that’s really unique and good.”

Students were dancing through the streets, torches in hand, showing their school spirit.

“This is my fourth year in college, and my fourth year coming out to this,” Kaleb Akona, mechanical engineering, said. “It looks like 300 people are out here and their torches light up the whole place up and it’s cool. This is a week where we have more school spirit and people from all organizations come out, you get to see all new people and a lot of fire.”

More quotes from students

  • “It’s lit. It’s always lit. I love the tradition of the torchlight parade because everyone is so hyped up and ready to party. I can’t lie, this city is dusty, but homecoming is when this campus comes to life.” – Jaylon Williams, economics and sociology senior.
  • “I love holding fire. The bonfire is amazing, but getting to march with the rest of the students is the best part.” – Lia Wiley, radiology sophomore.
  • “Walking toward the big stack of pallets with the band, the students and cheerleaders is just great. I have loved carrying the torch in the past and I love doing it now. I’ve kept up with the lip sync thus far, and am so excited to see the final round.” – Lupe Munoz, nursing sophomore.
  • “I’m especially excited because today is my birthday. I’m 22, and I’m happy to spend part of my night here with my fellow Mustangs. Every year, the torchlight parade gets better and better. My freshman year I just participated, but every year since I’ve been able to help coordinate the event with the Residence Hall Association. It’s my last bonfire. I traded my other college T-shirt and I’m ready to watch it burn.” – Ashley Ates, global studies senior.
  • “Homecoming is always great because you get to see the students realize that Midwestern really is a second home. These kinds of events create a campus pride. It really is funny because I actually went to college in the 90s and things are a lot different. It’s nice.” – Kristi Schulte, director of residence life and housing.
  • “The bonfire is cool until it melts your face off. It gets so hot so fast, and you can feel the flames from the street. As for homecoming as a whole, so far so good. I’ve liked the events, but I could have sworn we had more torches in the past. We have a lot more students than we do torches.” – Addison Kassady, management sophomore.

Additional reporting by Brendan Wynne

Trey Honea, Criminal Justice Sophmore, ends the torch light parade by blowing out his torch as he and his friends make their way towards the bonfire, Thursday, Oct 19,2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Keelie Ralston, kinesiology junior, and Alicia Mayhugh, kinesiology junior, get ready to start the torchlight parade at MSU on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Harlie David
Autumn Duval, early childhood education freshman, enjoys the torchlight parade at MSU on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Harlie David
Anthony Onwuegbuchu, mechinical enginering junior , at the homecoming torch light parade, Thurday , Oct 19,2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Scydayah Quest, sociology junior, and Denaijah Shaw, athletic training junior at the torch lighting. Oct. 19, 2017. Elias Maki
Keanna Jenkins, buisiness freshman, and Isaac Liguez, dental hygiene freshman at the torch lighting. 19th October 2017. Photo by Elias Maki
Conney Vargas, marketing senior, holds her hand infront of the flame as she walks towards to front of the parade being one of the first to get her torch lit at the Torchlight Parade tradition apart of MSU Homecoming, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Joshua Luffman, psychology sophomore, and Courtney Lawrence, dental hygiene sophomore, walk in the torch parade. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Kimrie Brock, junior, and Kaitlynn Briant, nursing sophomore at the bonfire. 19th October 2017. Elias Maki
Matt Graham, sophomore in mechanical engineering, and Lia Wiley, radiology sophomore, walk in the torchlight parade. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Bill Maskill, MSU head football coach, walks through the crowd with a tiki torch to begin the MSU Bonfire, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Addison Semer, mass communication senior, and Leah Lychock, exercise physiology senior, light the homecoming bonfire Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Head Volleyball Coach Natalie Burton lights the Homecoming Bonfire Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johsnon
Mario Ramirez, interim director of student involvement, at the homecoming bonfire Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Joshua Luffman, psychology sophomore, and Courtney Lawrence, dental hygiene, share a kiss during the MSU Pep Rally & Bonfire at Nocona Trail South Lot, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Head football coach Bill Maskill lights the bonfire on Oct. 27. Photo by Izziel Latour
Joey McGinn, Jacob Turnbow and Seth Angelino at the homecoming bonfire Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
John Smith, psychology junior, gets a picture of the Homecoming Bonfire Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Alexis Rucker, criminal justice sophomore, takes a picture her friends at the Homecoming Bonfire, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Cameron O'Neal, pre-med sophomore, gets a picture of the Homecoming Bonfire Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nicole Buchanan, resident assistant, and Shelby Emerson, education senior, enjoy the bonfire hosted by MSU during homecoming week at the student parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Harlie David
Malaeni Ramos, biology senior, Francisco Ramos Armas, biology senior, and Shanice Roberts, biology senior, shield themself from the heat of the Homecoming Bonfire, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Cameron O'Neal, pre-med sophomore, and Ben Williamson, non-student, enjoy the bonfire at MSU in the student parking lot on Thursday, Oct.19, 2017. Photo by Harlie David
Carley Bronaugh, psychology freshman, and Jaydon Johnston, math junior, dance together as the Homecoming Bonfire burns in the background and music plays from the stage, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. "We've been together for a year and a half. [The Bonfire] I though was really cool, it's both of our first time and it was really awesome," Bronaugh said. Photo by Rachel Johsnon
Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 , Homecoming bonfire. Photo by Sara Keeling
