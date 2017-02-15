by

New controversy arises as construction continues on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) near Lake Oahe in south central North Dakota. This Continuance, ushered by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) after President Trump’s directory to do whatever is “appropriate” to expedite completion, is surrounded by protest by both Native American Tribes as well as environmental activists.

Construction of the pipeline resumed this week after a new route was proposed and agreed upon after discussions between the USACE and 55 surrounding tribes. The new plan will have the pipeline crossing through federally owned land on the northern end of Lake Oahe and will not cover any Standing Rock Sioux territory or sacred ground and is planned to be as far under the lake bed as 95 feet at minimum. Natives from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe are outraged about the solution arguing the illegitimate acquisition of this federal land owned by the Corps alleging that it was illegally condemned after violation of an 1868 treaty granting land west of the Missouri river to the Standing Rock tribe along with sovereign recognition. In response to Roosevelt’s passing of the Flood Act of 1944, with the expressed intent of facilitating hydropower research and development, recreation, wildlife preservation, and water supply among others, the USACE constructed a dam creating Lake Oahe. In the process of constructing this damn on the Missouri, so close to the Standing Rock Territory’s border, the Corps effectively destroyed 90% of the tribe’s timber supply as well as seizing 56,000 acres of land for which very little compensation was awarded. Outraged the tribe sued and was awarded $90.5 million in a trust, of which the tribe was only allowed to withdraw from interest in order to fund welfare or economic development. This land seized is now the land through which the pipeline is being plunged and is why the new route still will not satisfy Native American Activists.

“This government honors international treaties like they are Holy Grail, but within our homeland, they find ways to break them,” declared Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman David Archambault in an article late last November by Washington Post’s Steven Mufson.

Despite these allegations and controversies the pipeline is still set to be finished within the quarter and maintain a distance of over 70 miles from the Standing Rock Sioux water source.

This conflict has not just incited protest from those native to North Dakota or the Tribes themselves but has drawn both positive and negative attention across the nation. One group of students at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison Colorado went so far to protest this continuation as to build a life-sized replica cutting through the heart of campus, forcing students to interact and become immersed in the issue, whether they cared to or not. With this type of reaction in a small town of 6,000 residents begs the question why is this not as big a deal around Midwestern’s campus? Sure Gunnison may be 600 plus miles closer than Wichita Falls, Texas however the mere proximity to the pipeline’s primary owners in Dallas might prove to be stimulation enough. Director of equity, inclusion, and multicultural affairs Syreeta Greene recognized this issue among others and decided to do what she could to incite awareness and provide information to the campus. Greene’s speech and open discussion forum, held on campus in late January, 2017, was meant to raise awareness about the issues of the pipeline’s construction, specifically those centered around water.

There is a prevalent notion circulating the nation that President Trump has some sort of financial benefit that he stands to gain by the completion and operation of the DAPL rooted mainly in the close ties between Trump and Kelcy Warren, Chief Executive of Energy Transfer Partners, the primary owner and operator of the pipeline. Throughout the Presidential Election of 2016, Warren made the maximum amount of monetary donation allowed in a single race last year, $300 during the primaries and $2700 afterward, all to presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. In conjunction with this Warren also contributed $100,000 to the Trump Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee including the Trump campaign as well as the Republican National Committee among others. This heavy endorsement and support from the CEO followed by Trump’s immediate directive to expedite the review and end the halting of construction of the pipeline just days into his administration has led to a bit of a conspiracy theory. Trump has denied any financial motivation or personal agenda connected to the construction of the DAPL in an article by Oliver Milman for the Guardian in early December of last year.

