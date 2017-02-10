Center for continuing education likely to begin cutting courses

by

The Center for Continuing Education, or CCE, held an acrylics class on Feb. 10 at the Sikes Lake Center. The class, taught by Leslie Berryhill, the instructional designer for distance learning, had four people in attendance. The acrylics class is one of four of MSU’s continuing education courses that explore art, but with the recent lack of people showing interest in the exploring arts courses, it is likely that all proceeding courses, including the class scheduled for Feb. 15, may not take place, according to Lorraine Parmer, director of the center for continuing education.

“This might be the last semester we do the exploring arts because we only had four people there [acrylics class], and that’s not enough people [to keep the exploring art courses available],” said Parmer.

MSU has played a vital role in the Wichita Falls community since its erection in 1922, by providing economic stimulation, cultural diversity, community services and education to its residents. In continuing MSU’s influence within Wichita Falls, MSU created the Center for Continuing Education in the early 1980s, to educate people who want to learn at a low cost for no college credit. The CCE offers professional development and continuing education units, real estate license courses and other online certifications; as well as art, photography, computer and language courses. As a result of the small amount of people signing up for single session classes like exploring art, the CCE will likely begin to cut courses from their catalog that fail to make the attendance quota.

The CCE encourages students at MSU, as well as members of the Wichita Falls community, to take advantage of the programs offered.

“Anyone can do it [participate], students, staff, community members, we open it up to everyone. It’s [CCE courses] to bring the community in to be a part of MSU,” said Berryhill.

While the CCE weighs its decision to cut the explore arts courses and other courses missing the attendance quota, it will continue to provide courses with a higher attendance to those interested.

Of the four people who took the explore arts acrylics class, Natalie Griffin, a nursing sophomore at Vernon College, and Hannah Sommerhauser, psychology senior, said they enjoyed their time painting hearts and drinking wine.

“I liked using the different tools, like the sponge and the palette knife,” said Sommerhauser. “I wish this was included in our tuition. I’d come more often.”

The CCE aims to make their course as engaging and enjoyable as possible, while providing the students with hands-on learning. Students and community members are allowed to bring snacks and, if of age, are allowed to bring wine to the explore arts sessions.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Griffin. “I’ve taken a class like this before, and she [past instructor] went step by step, and she [Berryhill] gave us more freedom to do what we wanted.”

The next exploring art events will be Feb. 15 and March 23. For more information on the continuing education center, you can visit their website at https://mwsu.edu/conted/.