202 attend Women’s March on The Falls

People of the Texoma area gathered in Wichita Falls early Saturday morning to take place in the Women’s March on The Falls, a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington. Later that day it was regarded as one of the largest and most significant demonstrations for social justice in America’s 240 years of history.

The Women’s March on The Falls began at Sikes Lake and ended at Fidelity Bank in Parker Square, the workplace of Representative Mac Thornberry. Signs were raised and chants were shouted as the group made up of women, men and children marched for recognition of their growing concerns. Their signs, which had words such as, “We are here, we are strong,” and, “This march is about justice and equality for all,” were met with the constant honks and cheers of support as drivers passed the group waving; however, they were also met with indecent words being shouted by other drivers, as well as obscene hand gestures. One driver, reportedly pulled up next to the protestors, bringing traffic to a halt, and revved their engine loudly causing exhaust fumes to fill the air. The driver’s show of disapproval made three older women in the protest cough violently.

Other drivers shouted, “I love Trump,” and, “Trump won, get over it,” even though the protest wasn’t anti-Trump, but focused on the rights of women and the protection of civil rights.

“This is not a bipartisan protest,” said Cynthia Archibald, co-coordinator of the protest. “This is about women uniting not only here in the U.S., but worldwide. We are protesting and encouraging women around the world to unite for civil rights in countries where they’re under oppressive governments, and then unite here in the U.S. to protect our civil rights. Not just ours, but the constitutional rights of everyone in the U.S. regardless of gender, race, sexual preference or religion.”

The Women’s March finished its journey with a total of 202 participants.

“We didn’t know how many to expect. I’m very surprised and very pleased with the turnout,” Marilyn Wayte, march coordinator, said. “We thought in the beginning, when I asked if anyone wanted to take part in this, maybe 20 or 30 [would show up], but because the movement is so big, people really wanted to get involved.”

An estimated 2.6 million people took place in 673 marches, across 50 states and 32 countries.

“It’s [the march] not about left or right, but about right and wrong,” Wayte said. “We may have some republicans today marching because they just didn’t feel good about things. It’s to let people know we’re here, that they’re not alone.”

According to Wayte, she doesn’t know when the next march will be, but she is sure that she and some of her fellow 201 supporters will march again to fight for what they believe in.