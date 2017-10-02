155 attend second Social Media Day

by

To stress to high school and college students at an early age the importance of social media in life and in future job opportunities, the mass communication department hosted a series of sessions throughout the day Sept. 25 as part of the second Social Media Day.

Representatives from various organizations on-and-off campus, including students with valuable insight on how social media has effected them personally, hosted sessions throughout the day.

The morning sessions focused on how to use various aspects of social media, including Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

“I want to major in mass communication and came here for the experience,” said Andrea Hall, senior at Archer City High School. “Today was actually very beneficial for me because I want to be a social media manager and I didn’t know there were other apps related to Twitter like, Tweet Deck or Hootsuite.”

Nothing but the sound of pencils and pens scribbling on notepads while Bradley Wilson, associate professor of mass communication, informed students on how to use third party apps.

“Honestly, I came here to have a free day at school but after Dr. Bradley Wilson talked about one of my favorite apps, it caught my attention,” said Jeffrey Lambert, sophomore at Jacksboro ISD. “I wasn’t expecting to take notes today but I guess that changed because now I have some new information on how to use Twitter without having to use the basic app.”

Twitter

The 9:30 a.m. session started with a discussion of what makes a good tweet and how to schedule tweets.

Lane Collins, a senior at Archer City High School, said ‘’I feel more educated about scheduling tweets now.’’

According to Wilson you can also use TweetDeck scheduling hundreds of tweets.

Abby Avids, also an Archer City senior, said, “I didn’t know you could schedule a tweet.’’

According to Wilson content producers should tweet three times a day and to push for retweets that you get.

Avids said ‘’I didn’t know that you could use a program to tweet. It is a really neat and good idea.’’

Sierra Mooney, an Archer City High School senior, said, “I have new thoughts about scheduling. I feel more educated.”

Instagram

“Today we will be discussing how to get your photos and your name more out in the public so you can get more likes,” Lopez said.

He began with something that grabbed the attention of the audience: how you can get more attention on Instagram in the form of “likes.”

From there on he went into the rudimentary knowledge of Instagram: the history of the app, how many people utilize its service, what are some changes to it’s interface and, the elephant in the room, the similarities between it and other massively popular social media app Snapchat.

Lopez said, “Right now there is so much happening with it. It is changing daily and between this battle between Snapchat and Instagram, Instagram is winning. We are looking for what Instagram can do for us in the long run, especially because it has that backing from Facebook so it is always going to have capital to do and experiment however they want.”

Lopez stressed the importance of knowing Instagram’s internal components in your favor. Now is the best time to experiment with the app due to its large following and seemingly safe platform given that it is supported by one of the most financially profitable companies in the world right now-Facebook.

“You can influence your small area and dominate that space. You can put your message out there. You can influence the whole area just based on what you post,” Lopez said.

To a big percentage of users, Instagram is just a hub of selfies and modeling photos, but Lopez challenges students to see its true potential in how it can build their influence in their own geographical areas.

He said, “The biggest thing I wanted the students to take away from this session is that they can dominate their small space. Wichita Falls has a follower base, but it’s not a very big one, and with this small space they can get their message out. They can show people what they’re posting and what they’re sharing in their small area.”

Lopez did give some statistics on people posting on the app. He said 52 million people upload an Instagram photo daily. He also talked about how Instagram has a business feature and how people can get their small business out to the world like the app LinkedIn.

“I became interested in not only Instagram, but social media in general because they’re changing the world. Social media is starting revolutions. Social media is part of elections now and it controls the world. If you can learn about it then you can get a better outlook on the world,” said Lopez.

“I learned a lot about certain hashtags, how to market yourself and have your posts reach the fullest audience,” Logan Taylor, Jacksboro High School junior, said.

Jennifer Lowery, Hirschi High School senior said, “I upload at least two pictures a week. I am on Instagram almost all day because I love keeping with my friends.”

She said she believes social media is the new wave of advertisement.

David Delfin, Hirschi High School sophomore, also believes that Instagram is a great way to flourish a rising business. He gets on the popular app at least three to four times a day and uploads pictures two to three times a week.

“I am pretty popular on my Instagram page and have a good amount of followers. Uploading stories is also really cool because not everyone who I have on Instagram he has me on Snapchat. I upload on both.”

Delfin said he enjoyed every session because he was learning about the latest trends on features on social media.

LinkedIn

“LinkedIn is about defining your brand. Your brand is your promise,” Vice President for University Advancement and Public Affairs Tony Vidmar said, pointing out that 85 percent of people get their first job using the connections they’ve made on LinkedIn.

“LinkedIn in a few words can be used for professional networking, a way for employers to check profiles and way to promotes businesses and yourself,” Vidmar said who then demonstrated how to use LinkedIn.

“You don’t want to be heard too much on LinkedIn. It’s not Twitter. You can’t be annoying to employers,” he said trying to remind the audience that LinkedIn is personal but a professional setting as well.

Wilson said, “ if you’re not using LinkedIn you’re crazy.”

Students that attended, when giving their feedback, seemed pleased. All responses were in praise of what they learned at the during the LinkedIn session.

Wendy Samuels, accounting senior, said, “Social media is benefiting for us as it is used for many different reasons, why? As I listened to the LinkedIn session, it can be used for networking and research and an easier way to get around indirectly as we are busy beings.”

Another student praised the session as well and gave praise to the speaker as well as the session.

“It was not a lecture but it was surely a teachable presentation,” Shakeeba Joseph, marketing sophomore said, “[and] I’ve learned to accept media for what it is and what it has to offer.”

Cortney Wood, mass communication sophomore, said, “I learned how to use LinkedIn and adapt that to my needs. I will be creating my own LinkedIn now.”

